Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Five businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County

Lincoln County Sheriff
Lincoln County Sheriff(WSAW)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 14 businesses underwent an alcohol compliance check on Saturday.

Five out of 14 businesses failed the alcohol compliance checks and sold alcohol to underage individuals.

The businesses that passed the random alcohol compliance checks include My Bar, Truck Towne Plaza, Countryside Convenience, Kim’s Korner, Phoenix Lounge, Bunker Bar, Fareway, Dollar General, and Cheap Shots Bar and Grill. Those that failed the alcohol compliance checks include Boondocks in Worthing, Big J’s Roadhouse Fresh Horses Saloon and Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg, and Roadway Travel Center in Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SDSU womens basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw
SDSU bound for Virginia and NCAA Tournament date with USC
Rarely performed procedure gives Lake City woman a second chance
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
No injuries were reported in the pickup rollover, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff's...
Two rollovers reported in Hamlin County amid icy roads and high wind
Ernest Thompson and Alexis Tracy will be assistant attorneys general in the criminal division....
Jackley announces three new assistant attorneys general

Latest News

Sanford International
Sioux Falls golfer receives sponsor’s exemption to play in Sanford International
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Beginning Jan. 13, visitors to the South Dakota Capitol will have to go through a security...
AG releases explanation for proposed one subject constitutional amendment
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Worthington woman missing