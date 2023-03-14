Five businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Lincoln County

CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, 14 businesses underwent an alcohol compliance check on Saturday.

Five out of 14 businesses failed the alcohol compliance checks and sold alcohol to underage individuals.

The businesses that passed the random alcohol compliance checks include My Bar, Truck Towne Plaza, Countryside Convenience, Kim’s Korner, Phoenix Lounge, Bunker Bar, Fareway, Dollar General, and Cheap Shots Bar and Grill. Those that failed the alcohol compliance checks include Boondocks in Worthing, Big J’s Roadhouse Fresh Horses Saloon and Dollar Fresh in Harrisburg, and Roadway Travel Center in Sioux Falls.

