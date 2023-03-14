Huron man identified in fatal crash

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the man who died in Friday night’s two-car crash south of Huron.

According to the DPS report, a 2018 Ford 150 pickup failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling east on 33rd Street Southwest and collided with a southbound 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling on SD HWY 37. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital.

Officials identified Vitelo Martin Morales as the 22-year-old driver of the Nissan who later died at the hospital. His seatbelt use is under investigation. The 65-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

