Huron man identified in fatal crash

Police car lights
Police car lights(Canva)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety identified the man who died in Friday night’s two-car crash south of Huron.

According to the DPS report, a 2018 Ford 150 pickup failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling east on 33rd Street Southwest and collided with a southbound 2015 Nissan Sentra traveling on SD HWY 37. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital.

Officials identified Vitelo Martin Morales as the 22-year-old driver of the Nissan who later died at the hospital. His seatbelt use is under investigation. The 65-year-old driver of the pickup suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

