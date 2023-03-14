Avera Medical Minute
Iowa’s sixth ‘Pulled Pork Madness’ tournament begins with nominations from across the state

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - March Madness isn’t just for college basketball fans.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association is putting on its sixth “Pulled Pork Madness” tournament this month.

In a press release, organizers said the “Sweet 16″ matchups were posted in a bracket-style late Monday, breaking the state down in quadrants and then to eight districts.

Fans nominated their favorite pulled-pork-serving restaurants earlier this month, with a total of 158 nominations for 63 Iowa restaurants. The IPPA then seeded the bracket based on the most votes.

People across the state can cast their vote on the IPPA’s Facebook page or the Pulled Pork Madness website.

The restaurant that gets the most votes will receive $250 and a “Pulled Pork Madness” plaque.

Here are the matchups for round one:

Vote here.

