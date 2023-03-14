Avera Medical Minute
Jefferson’s boys basketball looks to continue what the football team started in 2nd year of the school

Top-seeded Cavaliers looking to repeat football’s state title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been quite a year when it comes to Jefferson athletics. The Football team rolled to a perfect season and had one of the most dominant seasons we’ve seen in years.

And many of those same players have been a key component to Tim Reck’s basketball team. They’ve grown together as a basketball team... and it’s happened pretty quickly when you consider this is year two of the school.

Senior Taylen Ashley says, :”Last year and this year for football and basketball we were kind of figuring out what we have. We knew the people we have but didn’t really kn ow how to use them. Now that we’ve been together and we’ve been practicing a little bit more we know everyone’s strengths and weaknesses and we’re going to use the best that we can to make the best out of that.”

Head Coach Tim Reck says, ”We’re very proud of what our football team, but we know it’s basketball season. And the football team beat people pretty good some times and people are going to remember that and come after us and we’ve been talking about that because hey it’s basketball season and what we did in football we’re happy for but it’s now basketball season and we’ve got to make our own way.”

The Cavaliers go into the tournament as the favorite. But they lost to Pierre recently which was a great example that there are a number of teams who could be crowed “AA” champs.

