KXLG: Clark Police arrest juvenile in string of burglaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, Clark Police arrested a juvenile suspect who they believe is connected to multiple burglaries.

The KXLG report says the juvenile male was linked to the Hooker’s Bait and Tackle and Big C Travel Plaza burglaries and other unsuccessful burglary attempts early Monday morning. The suspect was arrested later that evening.

The suspect has been charged with burglary, theft, and unauthorized motor vehicle use, with more charges pending.

