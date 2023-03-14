Avera Medical Minute
KXLG: Clark Police arrest juvenile in string of burglaries

Police lights
Police lights(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, Clark Police arrested a juvenile suspect who they believe is connected to multiple burglaries.

The KXLG report says the juvenile male was linked to the Hooker’s Bait and Tackle and Big C Travel Plaza burglaries and other unsuccessful burglary attempts early Monday morning. The suspect was arrested later that evening.

The suspect has been charged with burglary, theft, and unauthorized motor vehicle use, with more charges pending.

