New event venue coming to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new venue for weddings and large social events in the 8th and Railroad area of downtown Sioux Falls is already taking bookings for this fall.

The former Monick Pipe building is currently under a remodel to transform into a modern industrial event venue – Monick Yards.

Monick Yards will hold up to 400 people and feature original wood accents, large warehouse windows, and high ceilings.

“The 12,000 square feet of space is divided into two large gathering areas — the Grand Hall and the Reception Hall. For weddings, the Grand Hall will be designed for ceremonies and/or cocktail hours where guests may then seamlessly flow into the Reception Hall for the dinner and dance. During weekdays and off-season weekends, January-March, the Grand Hall can be transformed into a smaller space seating 200 guests. The Reception Hall can seat up to 400 guests.”

Parking will be available on-site and at nearby neighboring ramps, according to venue owners.

The venue will be owned and managed by a partnership of professionals in the bar and event industry. Anne Haber, Dustin Haber, and Brian White who own The Carpenter Bar, The Treasury, and High Ball partnered with Angela Merritt and Amy Boes who currently own event venues Convolo and Casetta.

Monick Yards will offer cocktails and wine selections from the bar while partnering with caterers for an upscale experience.

Bookings can be made for September or later. This August, the venue intends to host vendor events, open houses, and styled shoots.

