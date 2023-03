WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Worthington Police Department is looking for Selina Hua, who has been missing since early Saturday morning.

Her last known contact was on March 11 at 1:20 a.m.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Worthington Police Department at 507-372-8430.

