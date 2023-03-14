Sioux Falls golfer receives sponsor’s exemption to play in Sanford International

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International announced its first sponsor’s exemption for the 2023 tournament has been awarded to Ryan Jansa.

A sponsor’s exemption is when the title sponsor invites a non-exempt player to the event to bypass local qualifying, according to the organization.

According to a release, Jansa is a seven-time South Dakota Golf Association Male Golfer of the Year and has won 33 SDGA tournaments throughout his career.

Jansa plans to compete in 11 qualifying events for PGA TOUR Champions tournaments leading up to the Sanford International, beginning with the Mitsubishi Electric Classic in Duluth, Georgia, in May, according to Sanford Health.

“From the time I was three years old, golf has been my life. My game is at a point where I feel good about how I’m playing, and I’m excited to take on this challenge,” said Jansa. “I’m grateful to Davis, the Sanford International and Sanford Health for this opportunity to compete in my hometown and live out a childhood dream.”

“Ryan is a legend in the South Dakota golfing community, and we can’t wait to see the amount of support he will have at the Sanford International,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “The local communities play such a vital role in PGA TOUR Champions events, and we feel having Ryan in the field will make this year’s tournament a bigger community event for Sioux Falls than ever before.”

