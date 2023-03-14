Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls.Business Report: Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree coming to 10th St. retail space

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about changes coming for an established retail center along 10th St.

The property was most recently a Vern Eide body shop and was originally a Sunshine Foods. It is now filling up with new businesses.

Now, the space is going to house the city’s second Planet Fitness and a new Dollar Tree — the seventh in town. Both businesses plan to open later this year.

Pizza Ranch will be expanding at this location, doubling the size of its arcade and adding a 20-seat party room.

After some vacancies over the year from Kmart and Shopko, retail has returned to the area, including Runnings and other nearby coffee shops and retail centers.

