Sioux Falls.Business Report: Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree coming to 10th St. retail space

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about changes coming for an established retail center along 10th St.

The property was most recently a Vern Eide body shop and was originally a Sunshine Foods. It is now filling up with new businesses.

Now, the space is going to house the city’s second Planet Fitness and a new Dollar Tree — the seventh in town. Both businesses plan to open later this year.

Pizza Ranch will be expanding at this location, doubling the size of its arcade and adding a 20-seat party room.

After some vacancies over the year from Kmart and Shopko, retail has returned to the area, including Runnings and other nearby coffee shops and retail centers.

