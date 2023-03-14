Super seniors Burckhard and Selland will finish their careers on the biggest stage

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We got the news last night that the SDSU women will be traveling to Blacksburg, VA for the NCAA Tournament. For the Jacks fans and selfishly I was hoping for Iowa City. But it’s a good first round match-up for the Summit League champs.

Southern Cal surprisingly hasn’t been to the big dance in almost a decade, while Aaron Johnston’s team has made a habit of it. This is their 11th appearance in 16 potential seasons.

And for the seniors from their home state, they are pumped, especially Myah and Paiton to get to represent South Dakota one more time on a big stage.

Aberdeen native Paiton Burckhard says, ”Oh yeah definitely. Myah and I have been through a lot together and so being able to see her have such an awesome tournament and then be able to finish out on top with her is a really special feeling.”

Letcher native Myah Selland says, ”It’s fun, we get to prepare for the next week or so and yeah, the NCAA Tournament is just another level of excitement and there’s a buzz about it. So we’re definitely excited to be back in it and hopefully kind of make a run.”

They’ve made a run before. And this team has 21 straight wins going into the tourney and will play with plenty of confidence. They play Southern California Friday at 7 o’clock and then most likely top-seeded Virginia Tech on Sunday if they beat USC. The Jackrabbits bring a 28-5 record to Blacksburg, VA and Virginia Tech.

