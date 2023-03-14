Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

US sues Rite Aid for allegedly missing opioid red flags

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.
The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for contributing to the opioid epidemic.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for allegedly violating the Controlled Substances Act and contributing to the opioid epidemic.

According to the lawsuit, the DOJ says from May 2014 to June 2019 Rite Aid “knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions for controlled substances with red flags.”

The combinations were known as “the trinity” and included “excessive quantities” of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl.

The DOJ says prescriptions were issued illegally and without a medical purpose.

The complaint also accuses Rite Aid of intentionally deleting internal notes about suspicious prescribers.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
SDSU womens basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw
SDSU bound for Virginia and NCAA Tournament date with USC
Rarely performed procedure gives Lake City woman a second chance
No injuries were reported in the pickup rollover, according to the Hamlin County Sheriff's...
Two rollovers reported in Hamlin County amid icy roads and high wind
Ernest Thompson and Alexis Tracy will be assistant attorneys general in the criminal division....
Jackley announces three new assistant attorneys general

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control
Police lights
KXLG: Clark Police arrest juvenile in string of burglaries
FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
A worker organizes items at a Walmart Supercenter in North Bergen, N.J., on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
US inflation eases but stays high, putting Fed in tough spot
Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, in Windham County, Vt., uses a snowblower to help remove the...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power