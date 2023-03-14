Avera Medical Minute
Warmer and Breezy

Tracking More Snow for Thursday
More Snow Thursday
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see sunshine returning for much of the area on today with highs topping out in the 30s for much of the region, but we’ll even get to see some 40s and some 50s in central and western South Dakota. This will aid in some snow melting and getting rid of some of the stubborn ice on the roads. It will be breezy in the east with wind gusts around 40 mph. Wednesday will even be a few degrees warmer and it will stay breezy.

We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day across the area as we’ll be tracking another round of moisture which will look to begin as rain for some but eventually turn into all snow. This is targeting southeastern South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota and Iowa to bring the higher totals. Stay with us as we get closer to this to pinpoint exact totals. Windy conditions will persist for all leading to areas of blowing snow.

It will turn much colder behind that cold front. Highs drop back down into the 20s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

