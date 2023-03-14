Avera Medical Minute
Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department reports 2 pounds of meth seized

Two pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm were seized.
Two pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm were seized.(Yankton Sioux Tribal Police)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two pounds of methamphetamine and a firearm were seized Saturday within the exterior boundaries of the Yankton Sioux Reservation.

On March 11, the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department assisted the Bureau of Indian Affairs - Division of Drug Enforcement and the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the seizure.

According to authorities, the drugs were headed for the Fort Randall Casino & Hotel.

“The Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department is committed to making sure our community is safe and drug-free,” the department stated in a social media post on Saturday.

If you have any information to report, please contact the Yankton Sioux Tribal Police Department or text BIA + your tip to 847411.

