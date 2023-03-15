10pm Sportscast Tuesday, March 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Seniors on the SDSU have NCAA Tournament experience that they are sharing with their younger teammates. The Dakota State women rallied to advance at the NAIA National Tourney in Sioux City. Ryan Jansa has his sites set on the Champions Tour at age 50 and will play in the Sanfod International. And the Dakota Valley boys want to make it 2 straight unbeaten seasons and extend their win streak to 53 at the State A in Sioux Falls this week.

