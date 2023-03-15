Alcester-Hudson school celebrates Kids Heart Challenge

ALCESTER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some teachers at Alcester-Hudson Elementary School got slimed Wednesday to reward students for reaching their Jump Rope for Heart funding goal last month.

Students got to slime the principal and PE teacher.

Educators add a little healthy competition doesn’t hurt when kids’ well-being is on the line.

“It’s really important because it’s able to help out other people, especially in our region. In the area for students and other children who have a heart issue, it’s going to help fund the research,” said Joe Miller, K-6 teacher.

In total, the school raised $5,700. Funds will go toward the American Heart Association.

