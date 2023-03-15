Another Warmer, Breezy Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the southerly wind has been strong across the region, it is bringing in warmer temperatures especially in southwestern South Dakota where there isn’t as much snowfall on the ground. We’ll continue to melt away some of that snowfall today. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the 40s and 50s in the south.

We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day across the area as we’ll be tracking another round of moisture which will look to begin as rain for some but eventually turn into all snow. This is targeting southeastern South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota and Iowa to bring the higher snowfall totals. Stay with us as we get closer to this to pinpoint exact totals. Windy conditions will persist for all leading to areas of blowing snow.

Friday will be much colder and the wind will remain strong once again. Areas of blowing snow will persist and temperatures will fall to the teens and 20s for highs. Saturday will be just as cool and breezy. If you’re planning on heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls, bring layers. Wind chills will be near 0 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.