Better Business Bureau reports employment scams increase, online purchase scams remain #1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Better Business Bureau, employment scams rose in 2022, while online purchase scams remained the most common form of scam.

Employment scam reports submitted to BBB’s Scam Tracker rose 23.1% from 2021 to 2022.

According to the BBB Scam Tracker, online purchase scams comprised 31.9% of all scams reported to the Better Business Bureau.

“Employment scams, which peaked at #1 on our list in 2019, are seeing a resurgence,” said Melissa Lanning Trumpower, executive director of the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust.

“This is a high-touch scam in which perpetrators spend more time with their targets in the hope of stealing more money from each target. Employment scams tied for the highest median dollar loss of all scam types. Home improvement scams, #4 on our list of riskiest scams, also had a median dollar loss of $1,500.”

According to the assessment, more people reported losing money when targeted by websites, social media, and email, than by other contact methods.

Those targeted in person reported losing the most significant amount of money ($715), followed by text messages ($579) and over-the-phone ($550).

Scams carried out via text messages increased by 39.6% in 2022.

Scams perpetrated online were more likely to result in a monetary loss than scams targeted via phone or in-person.

The Better Business Bureau reported credit cards remained the most reported payment method with a monetary loss, followed by online payment systems.

The payment methods with the highest median dollar loss were wire transfer ($2,700), check ($1,277) and cryptocurrency ($1,135).

Age group differences

Employment scams were the #1 riskiest for ages 18 to 34, according to the tracker.

Online purchase scams were again the #1 riskiest for ages 35 to 64, while home improvement scams were the #1 riskiest for ages 65+.

The five most impersonated organizations reported to BBB Scam Tracker in 2022 were Amazon, Geek Squad, Publishers Clearing House, the U.S. Postal Service and Norton.

A list of the top 15 is provided in the report.

