Dakota State women rally past Carroll to make NAIA Quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 6 seed Dakota State (S.D.) continued their historic postseason run Tuesday afternoon, using a 33-23 fourth-quarter surge to upset No. 2 seed Carroll (Mont.) 82-72 in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Round of 16 at Tyson Events Center. The victory also established the school program 28th victory, breaking the previous two seasons of 27 wins.

Dakota State continued their Cinderella run in the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament, roaring back from their largest deficit of 13 points in the second quarter. However, both teams tied in each quarter for the first three quarters before DSU making their monstrous fourth quarter scoring outburst.

The Trojans (ranked No. 24 in the final NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 national poll) won their third straight game, their 19th win in the last 20 games (including 15-game winning streak), to raise their overall record to 28-6. Carroll, a member of the Frontier Conference, ended their season at 27-6 overall record. The Saints were ranked No. 11 in the final NAIA Women’s Basketball national poll, ending their 15-game winning streak.

Dakota State earned their first victory in their third all-time series meeting with Carroll.

It was the second straight game for the Trojans earning a victory over a higher seed, as well as double-digit winning streak (Eastern Oregon with a 20-game winning streak snapped on March 8 in Wichita, Kan., and Carroll with a 15-game winning streak snapped Tuesday).

Dakota State continues their action Wednesday evening in the Liston Bracket final, facing No. 1 seed Indiana Wesleyan (31-3 overall record, No. 5 ranking in the final national poll). The Wildcats carry a 23-game winning streak after defeating No. 4 seed Briar Cliff (Iowa) 88-77 earlier Tuesday. Tip-off from the Tyson Events Center is set for 6 p.m.

(24) Dakota State (S.D.) 82, (11) Carroll (Mont.) 72 – FINAL

Savannah Walsdorf scored the team’s first five points to give Dakota State a 5-0 lead in the first minute of the game.

Carroll answered by scoring the next 10 points highlighted by back-to-back 3-pointers by Kyndall Keller, to grab a 10-5 lead with 5:08 left in the first period.

Courtney Menning hit a pair of free-throws as the Trojans trimmed the Saints’ lead to 11-10 with 4:22 on the clock in the first.

Carroll led 19-14 after the first ten minutes of the game. CC was 6-of-15 from the field in the first quarter and held the Trojans to 4-of-16 field goals.

The Saints drained back-to-back 3-pointers to start the third quarter, paving an 8-0 scoring run for the biggest lead of the game. Gensis Wilkinson had a basket to give CC a 27-14 led with 6:50 to go in the second quarter.

DSU stormed back by closing the second quarter with a 19-6 scoring outburst, thanks to Lilli Mackley ’s 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 33-33 tie.

The Trojans shot 33.3 percent from the field in the first twenty minutes of the game, hitting 10-of-30 field goals. DSU was 6-of-15 from the 3-point arc and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Carroll was 12-of-32 from the field in the first half (37.5 percent) and hit 4-of-9 3-pointers. CC converted 5-of-6 free-throws.

The Saints used another fast start, scoring the first six points of the third quarter for a 39-33 lead after Jamie Pickens’ basket with 8:12 left.

Elsie Aslesen snapped the Trojans’ scoring drought with layup (assisted by Walsdorf), trailing 39-35 with 7:44 on the clock.

Morgan Huber hit a 3-pointer as Dakota State regained their lead for the first time since the first period, earning a 44-43 lead with 1:46 to go in the third quarter.

Each team traded leads for the rest of the third period. Maddie Gerritz made a basket with less than 35 seconds to go, tying the game at 49-49.

Both teams scored 16 points in the third quarter. DSU shot 6-of-12 field goals (50 percent) compared to CC 36.8 percent (7-of-19 field goals).

Tied at 58-58, Aslesen sparked the Trojans’ 6-0 scoring run with a 3-pointer followed by Walsdorf’s 3-point play for a 64-58 lead with 5:54 remaining.

Carroll rallied back to tie the game for the fourth time at 68-68 after a 10-4 scoring run. Sienna Swannack hit a basket with 3:21 left in the game for the Saints.

DSU then went on another 6-0 scoring run to earn a 74-68 lead, thanks to a pair of free-throws from three different players – Walsdorf, Menning, and Mackley.

Carroll could get no closer than four points at 74-70 with less than a minute to go after Kamden Hilborn’s basket. The Saints were unable to convert their scoring opportunities in the closing minute, making one basket in four possessions.

Dakota State secured the victory after going 8-of-8 from the free-throw line in the final minute (four free-throws from Mackley, followed by a pair of free-throws by Fick and Walsdorf).

The Trojans was 6-of-11 from the field and made all 16 free-throws in the fourth quarter. The Saints were 10-of-19 from the field in the final ten minutes.

A total of seven ties and six lead changes were registered in the game.

Four Dakota State players scored in double digits paced by Walsdorf with 20 points. She was 5-of-10 from the field and made all nine free-throws. Walsdorf posted a double-double with 12 rebounds. She added three assists and two steals.

Walsdorf moved to third all-time on the Trojan women’s basketball scoring list with 1,505 career points after Tuesday’s victory. She passed Sheila Haack for third all-time scoring with 1,497 points from 1995-2000.

Fick scored a season-high 19 points off the bench for the Trojans. She was 6-of-10 from the field and made 5-of-7 free-throws. She pulled down seven rebounds.

Aslesen tallied 13 points and five rebounds for DSU. She recorded three blocked shots and stole the ball two times. Mackley scored 10 points, making 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Huber had six points and contributed four assists for Dakota State. Caitlin Dyer had five points and three rebounds. Angela Slattery grabbed four rebounds, dished out two assists, and scored three points.

Gerritz led the Saints with 24 points. She was 8-of-14 from the field and made all six free-throw attempts. She pulled down eight rebounds.

Pickens posted a double-double of 17 points and collected a game-high 16 rebounds for Carroll. She had two blocks and two assists.

Keller had 11 points for CC. Wilkinson had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. Hilborn dished out seven assists and scored five points.

Dakota State shot 41.5 percent overall from the field (22-of-53 field goals) compared to Carroll 41.4 percent (29-of-70 field goals). The Trojans hit 9-of-24 from the 3-point line, while the Saints made 7-of-18 3-pointers.

DSU converted 29-of-33 free-throws (87.9 percent), making all 19 free-throw attempts in the final twenty minutes of the game. CC was 7-of-8 from the free-throw line (87.5 percent).

The Saints outrebounded the Trojans 41-35 in the game. CC outscored DSU 11-5 in second chance points.

Dakota State outscored Carroll 27-10 in bench points.

Recap courtesy Dakota State Athletics

