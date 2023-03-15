Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Missing Worthington woman found safe
SD
Enjoy higher temps before another round of snow in South Dakota

Latest News

A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York....
Justice Dept, SEC probing collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden says he’s focused ‘intensely’ on lowering drug costs
The 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce has been released.
2023′s list of most contaminated foods has been revealed
The Better Business Bureau shared scamming trends that were tracked in 2022.
Better Business Bureau reports employment scams increase, online purchase scams remain #1