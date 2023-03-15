Avera Medical Minute
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRITTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one person died, and another was injured in a two-car crash east of Britton at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The DPS report says a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup was eastbound on South Dakota HWY 10 when it crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Malibu. That portion of the highway was closed to traffic for about five hours.

The 83-year-old male driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene. The 18-year-old male driver of the Malibu sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to an Aberdeen hospital. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The names of the two people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

