Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First reading on Homelessness Street Outreach Program in Sioux Falls

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls City Council held its first reading to discuss a new Homelessness Street Outreach Program.

The program was recommended by the homeless task force in Sioux Falls in 2022.

Since then, the task force and the city have been working to bring the program to life.

Funding to enter a partnership with an outside organization was specifically addressed at the meeting.

Discussing the need in the community.

“We have at any given time somewhere around five hundred or so individuals who identify as homeless or are experiencing homelessness,” said Jenna Harris, Policy advisor to Mayor Paul TenHaken.

Remarking on the team efforts within the city and different organizations.

“We took one of the recommendations, the streets outreach program and put together our own internal task force with the police department and the public health department to determine what the best course of action is for Sioux Falls,” said Harris.

Dr. Charles Chima presented the reading before City Council and highlighted many of the program’s benefits.

Explaining the approach, the street program will take.

“There needs to be a more proactive approach because what is happening now is a lot of it has been reactive where people call and file complaints about some challenges going on in the streets and depending on the call P.D of Fire Rescue may be dispatched,” said Dr. Charles Chima, City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director.

Saying the goal of the program is to utilize other sources to respond specifically.

“It’s really about meeting people where they are, we know not everyone is going to come out and be ready to receive specific care or get the specific help that has been recommended but you keep nudging and providing the support and empathy,” said Chima.

He discussed some of the next steps to complete the program.

“The city will be looking for agencies that are in the business of serving similar clients to respond to this RFB so we can select the best partner to walk with the city,” said Chima.

If the program passes Harris says the goal is to have teams working on the street by summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Worthington woman missing
SD
Enjoy higher temps before another round of snow in South Dakota
SDSU womens basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw
SDSU bound for Virginia and NCAA Tournament date with USC

Latest News

First reading on Homelessness Street Outreach Program in Sioux Falls
Aberdeen Women and Science
Six organizations penned an open letter to Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken Tuesday, asking him...
Community organizations claim Mayor’s Office gutted sustainability plan
Community organizations claim Mayor’s Office gutted sustainability plan