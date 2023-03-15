Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem signs legislation updating “governor” references

Signs other good government bills into law
Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has signed House Bill 1175, which changes references to the governor and other officials in state statute, according to Noem’s office.

“Every little girl in South Dakota should realize that she can grow up to do whatever she wants to do – to be whoever she wants to be,” said Gov. Noem.  “We are fixing our laws and South Dakota Constitution so that they reflect the fact that women and men can both attain offices like governor. I began my State of the State Address by promising to deliver on this, and I am grateful to the legislature for working with me.”

Gov. Noem also signed the following 10 good government bills into law:

  • SB 23 – Makes an appropriation for the modernization of the state’s enterprise resource planning systems
  • SB 69 – Modifies the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee
  • SB 134 – Revises membership of the Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee
  • SB 145 – Revises provisions pertaining to township eligibility for the rural access infrastructure fund
  • SB 174 – Prohibits the enactment or implementation of an ordinance, resolution, or policy that prohibits the use of an energy utility service
  • HB 1008 – Revises provisions relating to actuarial terminology used by the South Dakota Retirement System
  • HB 1035 – Makes an appropriation to the Department of Revenue for the modernization of the motor vehicle administration system
  • HB 1042 – Updates additional charges allowed for mailing decals and plates
  • HB 1220 – Provides that a female who undergoes an unlawful abortion may not be held criminally liable
  • HB 1239 – Prohibits a ban of fuel gas appliances used by consumers.

Gov. Noem has signed 137 bills into law and vetoed 4 this legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Missing Worthington woman found safe
SD
Enjoy higher temps before another round of snow in South Dakota

Latest News

Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls officials make change-of-season announcements
University of Sioux Falls
USF maintains 99% placement for graduates
Wellness Wednesday: 15th Round Boxing
Wellness Wednesday: Improving mental and physical health at 15th Round Boxing
Sioux Falls Community Centers potentially transition into childcare centers
Sioux Falls Community Centers potentially transition into paid childcare facilities