Gov. Noem signs legislation updating “governor” references

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem has signed House Bill 1175, which changes references to the governor and other officials in state statute, according to Noem’s office.

“Every little girl in South Dakota should realize that she can grow up to do whatever she wants to do – to be whoever she wants to be,” said Gov. Noem. “We are fixing our laws and South Dakota Constitution so that they reflect the fact that women and men can both attain offices like governor. I began my State of the State Address by promising to deliver on this, and I am grateful to the legislature for working with me.”

Gov. Noem also signed the following 10 good government bills into law:

Gov. Noem has signed 137 bills into law and vetoed 4 this legislative session.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.