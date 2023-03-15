Great Bear closes Thursday for winter storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the forecasted winter storm, Great Bear Ski Valley announced it would close on Thursday, March 16.

The tubing park will be open this weekend on Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. Depending on the weather, Great Bear plans to be open for skiing and snowboarding through March 26, 2023. Stay tuned for an announcement about the park’s end-of-season party SnirtFest (snow + dirt = snirt).

For more information, visit GreatBearPark.Com.

