Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Highs in the 50s for Wednesday before the cold returns

South Dakota
South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While the southerly wind has been strong across the region, it is bringing in warmer temperatures, especially in southwestern South Dakota, where there isn’t as much snowfall on the ground. We’ll continue to melt away some of that snowfall today. High temperatures will range from the upper 30s in the north to the 40s and 50s in the south.

We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day across the area as we’ll be tracking another round of moisture which will look to begin as rain for some but eventually turn into all snow. This is targeting southeastern South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota and Iowa to bring the higher snowfall totals. Stay with us as we get closer to this to pinpoint exact totals. Windy conditions will persist for all leading to areas of blowing snow.

Friday will be much colder, and the wind will remain strong once again. Areas of blowing snow will persist, and temperatures will fall to the teens and 20s for highs. Saturday will be just as cool and breezy. If you’re planning on heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls, bring layers. Wind chills will be near 0 degrees!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Missing Worthington woman found safe
SD
Enjoy higher temps before another round of snow in South Dakota
Keianna Joe, a 17-year-old high school student, is a competitive cheerleader on a team in...
Mom saves teen daughter from heart attack at cheer competition

Latest News

Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand
Tonight, the Sioux Falls City Council held its first reading to discuss a new Homelessness...
First reading on Homelessness Street Outreach Program in Sioux Falls
First reading on Homelessness Street Outreach Program in Sioux Falls
Aberdeen Women and Science