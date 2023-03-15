Noem signs agriculture preservation bill, other agriculture bills into law

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Noem signed House Bill 1090 Wednesday to protect South Dakota agriculture operations from lawsuits that can delay development and increase costs for producers, according to her office.

“I’ve always thought that there is something so inherently American about being self-taught and self-starting – about making decisions and solving problems as you go,” said Gov. Noem. “My dad always said, ‘We don’t complain about things, we fix them.’ Our South Dakota farmers embody that mindset. They get up every single morning and feed the world. And with this bill, we will preserve their livelihoods so that they can pass it down to their kids and grandkids.”

Gov. Noem signed the agriculture preservation bill at C & B Operations in Mitchell. Travis Molcker spoke at the event.

Gov. Noem also signed the following agriculture appropriations bills into law, which were each in Noem’s budget:

SB 17 – Makes appropriations for water and environmental purposes

SB 21 – Makes an appropriation for costs related to the Black Hills National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan revision process

HB 1021 – Makes an appropriation to the State Conservation Commission

HB 1030 – Makes an appropriation for the revised construction costs of the bioproducts facility in Brookings

Gov. Noem has signed 142 bills into law and vetoed 4 this legislative session.

