One arrested after Monday morning White River stabbing

One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mallette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office...
One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mallette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Monday.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man is behind bars after authorities from the Mallette/Todd County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing on Monday.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to an assault call in the city of White River around 2:45 a.m. on Monday. Authorities found a 54-year-old white River man who had been stabbed several times.

The victim was taken by RST Ambulance service to IHS Hospital in Rosebud and later flown to Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A 29-year-old White River man was arrested for aggravated assault and attempted murder. He is currently is being held at the Winner City Jail pending bond.

