Pierre tennis courts receiving upgrade with USTA grant

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some big changes are in store for the LaBarge tennis courts in Pierre thanks to collaboration between the Pierre School District, Pierre Tennis Association, the City of Pierre and the United States Tennis Association.

“This is just one example of the many partnerships we have throughout the community that make quality-of-life improvements possible,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “This is a great project with great partners.”

The courts at LaBarge are getting new surfaces and some other repairs, due in large part to the $12,500 grant from the USTA. The grant will be combined with $6,000 from the Pierre School District, $2,000 from the Pierre Tennis Assoc., and $7,500 from the City of Pierre.

“We are committed to supporting the enhancement and construction of tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “Investing in the development of tennis facilities nationwide, not only fulfills the USTA’s mission of growing the sport of tennis, but also provides the opportunity to enjoy lifelong healthy activity through tennis for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”

The renovations are expected to take about two weeks and are set to be completed by the end of June 2023. The city is receiving project management assistance from the USTA from start-to-finish.

“We feel very fortunate to receive the USTA grant and support from our other partners,” said Bryan Tipton, the Pierre Parks and Recreation Superintendent. “The LaBarge courts will look like new when we finish this project!”

