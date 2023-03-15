Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pierre tennis courts receiving upgrade with USTA grant

Some big changes are in store for the LaBarge tennis courts in Pierre thanks to collaboration...
Some big changes are in store for the LaBarge tennis courts in Pierre thanks to collaboration between the Pierre School District, Pierre Tennis Assoc., the City of Pierre and the United States Tennis Association.(UTSA)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some big changes are in store for the LaBarge tennis courts in Pierre thanks to collaboration between the Pierre School District, Pierre Tennis Association, the City of Pierre and the United States Tennis Association.

“This is just one example of the many partnerships we have throughout the community that make quality-of-life improvements possible,” said Pierre Mayor Steve Harding. “This is a great project with great partners.”

The courts at LaBarge are getting new surfaces and some other repairs, due in large part to the $12,500 grant from the USTA. The grant will be combined with $6,000 from the Pierre School District, $2,000 from the Pierre Tennis Assoc., and $7,500 from the City of Pierre.

“We are committed to supporting the enhancement and construction of tennis facilities in communities across the country,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive, Community Tennis, USTA. “Investing in the development of tennis facilities nationwide, not only fulfills the USTA’s mission of growing the sport of tennis, but also provides the opportunity to enjoy lifelong healthy activity through tennis for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.”

The renovations are expected to take about two weeks and are set to be completed by the end of June 2023. The city is receiving project management assistance from the USTA from start-to-finish.

“We feel very fortunate to receive the USTA grant and support from our other partners,” said Bryan Tipton, the Pierre Parks and Recreation Superintendent. “The LaBarge courts will look like new when we finish this project!”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Missing Worthington woman found safe
SD
Enjoy higher temps before another round of snow in South Dakota

Latest News

Roni Daale had an idea more than twenty years ago, that she told her husband Dave at their home...
Someone You Should Know: Running a greenhouse from their home
Windy and Colder as Well
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Wednesday Team Weather
The University of Sioux Falls shared survey results that 99 percent of the school’s 2022...
USF maintains 99% placement for graduates
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, one person died, and another was...
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
The owner of 15th Round Boxing, Angelo, said boxing has many physical and psychological...
Wellness Wednesday: Improving mental and physical health at 15th Round Boxing