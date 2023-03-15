Avera Medical Minute
Popular local books to add to your must-read list

By Dakota News Now staff
Mar. 15, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Siouxland Libraries are an asset to many communities in South Dakota. They provide a place where you not only have access to thousands of great books, but also experts to help you find the perfect book.

Sam was joined in the studio by Siouxland Libraries Digital Services Librarian Emily Harris to discuss a few local books that have been flying off the library shelves.

Book discussed include:

Accidental Rancher by Eliza Blue

Someone Knows by Christine Mager Wevik

Vanished in Vermillion by Lou Raguse

The Divorce Colony by April White

