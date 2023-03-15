Ryan Jansa to play Sanford International and tries to qualify for Champions Tour

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sanford International will have a familiar face playing this fall. I’ve known Ryan Jansa since he was 5 and you have to be 50 to play on the Champions Tour.

And while he will also trying to earn his way on to the Tour starting with Q-School, he’s really excited to have this opportunity in front of friends and family. ”I always say I want to live without regret. I don’t want to be 60 or 70 and look back and say I could have played but I just didn’t try. So I’m just going to give it everything I’ve got.”

Sanford International Director Davis Trosin says, ”Obviously we’ve had the Tom Byrum connection in the past to South Dakota but this brings a whole different sense of local to the event this year. We’ve kind of had this year circled just knowing that Ryan was nearing this age.”

Ryan has been planning on attempting to qualify for the Champions Tour for a couple of years knowing that the big 50th birthday was approaching. The winner of 33 SDGA events is ready to compete at the highest level against the best in the world and he’s really excited as well.

