SDSU to close campus Thursday due to weather

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State University announced that the campus will be closed on Thursday, March 16 due to the upcoming winter storm.

In a statement from the campus’s emergency management team, blizzard-like conditions will make travel dangerous with ice and snow-covered roads as well as high winds. Only essential employees will report to work on campus Thursday.

More information can be found at SDState.edu.

