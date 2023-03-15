SDSU to close campus Thursday due to weather

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -South Dakota State University announced that the campus will be closed on Thursday, March 16 due to the upcoming winter storm.

In a statement from the campus’s emergency management team, blizzard-like conditions will make travel dangerous with ice and snow-covered roads as well as high winds. Only essential employees will report to work on campus Thursday.

More information can be found at SDState.edu.

