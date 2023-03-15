Sioux Falls officials make change-of-season announcements

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the City of Sioux Falls made announcements regarding summer job opportunities and safety concerns that come with the change of seasons.

Melting Ice

Captain Michael Murphy with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said with the warming temperatures, ice will be melting. Officials ask everyone to stay off frozen ice in local ponds, rivers, lakes, and streams since the increasing variability heightens the risk of falling through into freezing waters.

If anyone sees someone who has fallen into the ice, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately instead of trying to assist yourself. There are 10 to 15 rescue technicians on call during any given day who have training in ice and water rescue and can safely respond to these calls.

Officials say they are monitoring ice melting as the potential flooding season approaches. There are no dramatic concerns. However, they’re monitoring everything closely.

Summer jobs

Assistant Director of Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation, Brett Kollars, announced there are approximately 200 lifeguard job opportunities and 300 parks and recreation jobs available for those looking for a summer job. If you’re interested in applying, there are walk-in interviews on March 21 and 23 from 1-4 p.m. for more information, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Summer.

Jobs need to be filled by May. Pools are expected to open on June 2.

