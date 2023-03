SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Mighty Corson Art Players director Brian Schipper and actor Macie Lupicka joined us this morning to learn about this one-woman show this Thursday!

Tickets: https://www.mightycorson.com/storytellers?fbclid=IwAR1TFUnMoWYM3QGjY5AqXOrX0jLoKPasO3lU-RxbZX07VxrMia2wBL3Hv7E

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.