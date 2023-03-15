USF maintains 99% placement for graduates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls shared survey results that 99 percent of the school’s 2022 graduates were employed or attending additional schooling within six months of graduation.

“The University of Sioux Falls has provided me with faculty that genuinely care about my learning experience,” said 2022 graduate Mikayla Schalow. “The professors want to see you achieve your goals and pursue your passions. They care about you not just as a student but as a person as well. The Academic Success Center on campus helped me feel confident when submitting graduate applications through resume-building sessions and graduate essay guidance. I feel confident going into graduate school, knowing that my courses at USF have prepared me to get to where I am today.”

While 2022 USF graduates reported working in 20 states, 74 percent started their careers in South Dakota, the school reports.

“We are proud of our graduates and know they take both an enhanced skillset and the University’s motto of Culture for Service out into the communities they serve,” said USF President Brett Bradfield. “USF takes pride in its prominent role in serving educational needs and contributing to workforce development in our state and region.”

According to the survey, 23 percent of respondents reported continuing their education in either a graduate or professional degree program.

The university stated that an 85% response rate to the survey was obtained for the 2022 undergraduate class, which exceeds the target goal outlined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers of 65%.

