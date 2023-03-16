Avera Medical Minute: Healthy aging

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Chetan Wasekar, an Avera internal medicine specialist, spoke with Dakota News Now about the importance of healthy aging.

Dr. Wasekar noted some common medical conditions experienced by the older population of patients are arthritis, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes. Because these conditions are chronic, Wasekar emphasizes the need for monitoring and lifelong treatment.

“Healthy aging is not about just increasing lifespans, not about just living longer and living better — it’s increasing healthspan, so to speak,” said Dr. Wasekar.

“Most of us probably know the right things to do. The real challenge is getting started.”

