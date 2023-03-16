Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Avera Medical Minute: Healthy aging

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dr. Chetan Wasekar, an Avera internal medicine specialist, spoke with Dakota News Now about the importance of healthy aging.

Dr. Wasekar noted some common medical conditions experienced by the older population of patients are arthritis, high blood pressure, cancer, and diabetes. Because these conditions are chronic, Wasekar emphasizes the need for monitoring and lifelong treatment.

“Healthy aging is not about just increasing lifespans, not about just living longer and living better — it’s increasing healthspan, so to speak,” said Dr. Wasekar.

“Most of us probably know the right things to do. The real challenge is getting started.”

For more information on healthy aging, visit Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
House Bill 1090 passed with relative ease. Along its journey to being signed, there was support...
HB 1090 signed into law, some landowners concerned
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico

Latest News

Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
A Vice article recently unmasked a 29-year-old from Brookings as a “Neo-Nazi Podcaster.”
Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a...
UPDATE: Road closures, no travel advisory to remain in effect in SW Minnesota overnight
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Blacksburg, VA with the team previewing their first round...
SDSU Women take on USC in NCAA Tournament 3