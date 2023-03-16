Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire receives shoe donation from local businessman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire celebrated a big donation of shoes on Wednesday on what happens to be International Shoe Day.

Local businessman, Rudy Navarrete, recently hosted a shoe drive, collecting more than 150 pairs of shoes, and was able to give back to the community he says he loves by donating some of those shoes at the Empower Campus.

“I’ve always had a thing for shoes. Not having the cool shoes growing up, I always wish I had that,” said Navarrete.

Liz Bagwell, a local mother, says that this donation will help her save money for other essential goods.

“It helps so much this to be gifted a pair of shoes. It’s just really great,” said Bagwell.

Roughly 750 pairs of shoes have been collected and donated over the years, and there were donations of socks to go along with the shoes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.