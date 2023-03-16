Cause of Vermillion fire under investigation

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Responders were called to a structure fire at the Apostolic Faith Church in Vermillion early Thursday morning.

Units were dispatched at 3:11 a.m. to the church at 415 Cottage Ave.

According to officials, on arriving on scene, command discovered a one-story building with smoke coming from the attic vents.

Aid was requested from neighboring fire departments. Firefighters made entry and worked to extinguish the fire.

Personnel performed salvage and overhaul to find and extinguish hot spots.

The fire had been fully extinguished by 4:48 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and no first responders were injured during the incident.

Authorities report units remained on scene for approximately 2.5 hours.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Responding Units:

• Vermillion Fire EMS Department, 7 apparatus, 14 personnel

• Gayville Fire Department, 2 apparatus, 8 personnel

• Elk Point Fire Department, 1 apparatus, 5 personnel

• Vermillion Police Department

•Vermillion Light and Power Department

• Vermillion Water Department

