Dakota State advances in NAIA Women’s Tournament, reach semifinals for first time

Dakota State is moving on to their first ever appearance in the semifinals of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - With a 71-70 win over Indiana Wesleyan, Dakota State is moving on to their first ever appearance in the semifinals of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Championship.

Down 36-30 at halftime, the Trojans outscored the Wildcats 41-34 down the stretch to just pick up the upset. Savannah Walsdorf led the way for Dakota State with 20 points, with Elsie Aslesen and Morgan Huber picking up 12 and 11 points, respectively. Angela Slattery also had nine points for Dakota State off the bench. Aslesen also tallied nine rebounds and six blocks during the game.

Dakota State will now face Clarke (Iowa) in Friday’s late game at 8:00 p.m. Not only is it the first time the Trojans have been to the NAIA semifinals, it’s the first time a team from the North Star Athletic Association has made the final four.

