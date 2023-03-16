Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Event Company offers tips for planning March Madness watch parties

By Elle Dickau
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - March madness is in full swing, and that means time for some watch parties.

“If you’re getting ready for March Madness, it’s not too late to start planning. Even though games have started today, it will go the next couple of weeks,” said Addie Graham-Kramer, founder of The Event Company. “So you want to plan and get all your guests involved by letting them bring different drinks, perhaps bring additional snacks to the event. Whatever you do, it’s getting your guests involved so you can also be a part of it enjoy the game.”

The event company is ready for some hoops with some game-winning tips and tricks. It’s important to keep the planning simple from the snack and drinks, to the decor and activities.

“The biggest reminder for us is to grab easy things that people can just grab from your counter from your stove, whatever it happens to be, and sit down and enjoy the game with you. Really easy packaged items, snack mixes, sandwiches, whatever it happens to be so they can sit down and be the guests with you,” said Graham-Kramer.

As far as snacks, they recommend leaving it to the guests.

“Easy and then customizable for your guests. They can kind of build their own and make it what they want to make the perfect day,” said Kali Trautman, Director of Event Operations. “So one one idea is to do a sandwich board so you can do whatever type of sandwich you may want. People kind of customize it their own. You can lay it out in somewhat of a charcuterie board sense of where you have all the elements kind of put together and people can pull off of that and make their own. Don’t forget always the kind of condiments or the spreads. That’s really what takes it over to the next edge. And the last one a really great idea is snack mix. You can use whatever your favorite snack crackers are combined all together. You can take that off in the oven with some additional flavorings and seasonings and really kind of take that to the next level as well”

If you aren’t the one hosting the party, and aren’t sure what to do, they have some advice as well.

“I always think especially for something like this that’s fairly casual,” said Trautman. “It’s always good if you want to bring a little something just as kind of that gift piece to the host, but also just adds that that full dimension of everybody’s favorites are there for them.”

If you want your March Madness party to be a slam dunk, these tips and tricks are perfect. For you.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
House Bill 1090 passed with relative ease. Along its journey to being signed, there was support...
HB 1090 signed into law, some landowners concerned
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico

Latest News

Brian Turner
Veteran author to speak on Iraq war anniversary at Augustana
A special event at Augustana University is bringing United States veteran and writer-poet Brian...
Veteran author to speak on Iraq war anniversary at Augustana
Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a...
UPDATE: Road closures, no travel advisory to remain in effect in SW Minnesota overnight
The SDSU Women’s Basketball team has been very successful this season, making it back to the...
SDSU Women take on USC in NCAA Tournament
Dakota News Now at 5:00