Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gold bars worth more than $67K seized at the border

Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.
Four bars of nearly pure gold were found inside a shipment declared as clothing, CBP said.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Border patrol officers seized a shipment containing more than $67,000 worth of gold after it was declared as clothing valued at $125, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities noticed the package had density anomalies during the X-ray screening.

When they opened the shipment, officers found four gold bars and a box of loose gold concealed within articles of clothing.

According to CBP, the package came from an apartment in San Francisco, California and was headed to an address in Hong Kong.

Experts confirmed the gold was about 98% pure and had a value of $67,830.

“Our officers process millions of legitimate trade imports and exports every year at the Port of Cincinnati,” Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie said in a news release obtained by WXIX.

“While they uphold the U.S. economy by facilitating legal trade and investments, officers also protect the country’s revenue and its citizens from individuals and entities who attempt to evade import and export requirements.”

By law, exporters are required to file electronically through CBP if the value of their goods exceeds $2500. Failing to report accurate export information could result in civil or criminal penalties and prosecution.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand

Latest News

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen tells Congress US banking system ‘remains sound’
Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Saturday
Noem
Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement
FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries