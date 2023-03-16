Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and 18 other Republican governors released a joint policy statement opposing President Biden’s potential veto of a matter on the environmental, social, and corporate governance movement.

ESG is a framework that helps to encourage companies to act responsibly by evaluating how a given business or organization manages risks and opportunities related to environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Many republicans, including Gov. Noem, are against the expansion of the ESG movement since large institutional investors, such as public pension funds, are moving toward making ESG-informed investment decisions. Republicans are claiming the “woke” ideology will threaten the economy.

“We as freedom-loving states can work together and leverage our state pension funds to force change in how major asset managers invest the money of hardworking Americans, ensuring corporations are focused on maximizing shareholder value, rather than the proliferation of woke ideology,” wrote Noem and her colleagues.

You can read the full statement here.

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.