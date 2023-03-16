Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Noem pushes back against ESG movement

Noem
Noem(Makenzie Huber/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem and 18 other Republican governors released a joint policy statement opposing President Biden’s potential veto of a matter on the environmental, social, and corporate governance movement.

ESG is a framework that helps to encourage companies to act responsibly by evaluating how a given business or organization manages risks and opportunities related to environmental, social, and governance criteria.

Many republicans, including Gov. Noem, are against the expansion of the ESG movement since large institutional investors, such as public pension funds, are moving toward making ESG-informed investment decisions. Republicans are claiming the “woke” ideology will threaten the economy.

“We as freedom-loving states can work together and leverage our state pension funds to force change in how major asset managers invest the money of hardworking Americans, ensuring corporations are focused on maximizing shareholder value, rather than the proliferation of woke ideology,” wrote Noem and her colleagues.

You can read the full statement here.

Governor Noem was joined by the following Republican governors in issuing the statement: Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Idaho Governor Brad Little, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Former South Dakota Attorney General to take post in Thailand

Latest News

Participants in the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade carry flags representing Ireland (file photo)
Sioux Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade takes place Saturday
Weather
Rain turns to snow with coming cold front in South Dakota
March 15th Plays of the Week.
March 15th Plays of the Week
House Bill 1090 passed with relative ease. Along its journey to being signed, there was support...
HB 1090 signed into law, some landowners concerned