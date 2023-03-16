Gov. Noem signs bills focused on armed forces

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, Governor Kristi Noem signed three house bills into law that benefit veterans and members of the South Dakota National Guard.

House Bill 1039 provides 100% tuition reimbursement for members of the South Dakota National Guard attending college in-state.

“The members of the South Dakota National Guard of some of the strongest and bravest men and women in the country. They have proven that time and time again,” said Governor Noem. “They’re the kind of folks we want to stay in South Dakota to earn an education, participate in our booming economy, and raise a family. This legislation will help them to do just that.”

The other two house bills, HB 1045 and HB 1065, increase the basic salary schedule for county veteran’s service officers and the maximum amount the state will pay towards erecting a headstone of a deceased veteran.

Governor Noem has signed 145 bills into law and vetoed four this legislative session.

