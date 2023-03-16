Great Bear celebrating end of season with SnirtFest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter coming to a close, Great Bear Ski Valley will host “SnirtFest” on Sunday, March 26.

SnirtFest, a reference to the snow and dirt mixture that occurs during the transition from winter to spring, will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will feature a limbo and ollie contest, a costume contest, a liquid lap, a Zipfy sled race and a pond skim. Each event will be $5 to enter.

The theme for this year’s SnirtFest is “BEARstock”, inspired by the 1969 Woodstock music festival.

All event proceeds will benefit the 12th annual Angels With a Dream in memory of Roxie Johnson.

SnirtFest will also be on the final day Great Bear will be open for the season. Skiing and snowboarding are available through March 26, and the park hopes to have a bonus ski day on April 1. Tubing will be open through March 21 with limited hours.

More information on SnirtFest and the schedule for the remainder of the season can be found on the Great Bear website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.