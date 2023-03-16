Lincoln Boys Basketball looks to bounce back in 2023 Class “AA” Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys head west as the #2 seed in the Class “AA” Tournament in Rapid City.

They have lost only 3 games all season and 2 of those were to the top-ranked Jefferson Cavaliers.

They will take plenty of confidence with them when they take the floor against Roosevelt on Thursday, plus a little extra incentive after what happened last year at state.

“I mean last year we kind of got stunned at the state tournament. So it’s a revenge time kind of thing. We’ve got a lot of dudes who have some fire in them for this year.” Lincoln Senior Guard Elliot Whitney said.

“They’re kind of looking forward to it. They’re looking forward to a nice run out there. We talk about our goal is to get to the state tournament and now our next goal is to see how many games we can win out there. If we can go 3 and 0 great. But if not, lets win as many as we can.” Lincoln Head Coach Jeff Halseth said.

