Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

March 15th Plays of the Week

March 15th Plays of the Week.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason is a menace on the boards, finding the offensive rebound and putting it back in for the Cougars in their Class “B” Championship.

Likewise Hamlin’s Ally Abraham was standing strong in Watertown, as she wrestles the ball for the layup with the and-one in their Class “A” Championship.

Central Lyon was feeling it in the Iowa “2A” tournament, as Andrew Austin climbs the ladder and throws it home with a little help.

Once Sioux Falls Washington’s Brooklyn Harpe takes off, good luck catching her as she goes coast to coast helping the Warriors to a Class “AA” title.

And our top play of the week goes to South Dakota State’s Paige Meyer, almost defying gravity with this reverse layup that falls in to help the Jackrabbits move onto the Summit League Title game.

And those are your plays of the week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Shaw said his son's teacher at Liberty Middle School offered him a granola bar after he...
School to pay $1M to family of 8th grader who died after eating teacher’s granola bar
The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
Police car lights
Huron man identified in fatal crash
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Selina Hua has been reported missing, according to the Worthington Police Department.
Police: Missing Worthington woman found safe

Latest News

March 15th Plays of the Week
The Sioux Falls Lincoln boys head west as the #2 seed in the Class “AA” Tournament in Rapid City.
Lincoln Boys Basketball looks to bounce back in 2023 Class “AA” Tournament
Lincoln Boys Basketball looks to bounce back in 2023 Class “AA” Tournament
A lot of the team still remembers their last loss two years ago, and they’re using it as...
Perfect Dakota Valley looks to continue streak in state tournament