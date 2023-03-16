March 15th Plays of the Week.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason is a menace on the boards, finding the offensive rebound and putting it back in for the Cougars in their Class “B” Championship.

Likewise Hamlin’s Ally Abraham was standing strong in Watertown, as she wrestles the ball for the layup with the and-one in their Class “A” Championship.

Central Lyon was feeling it in the Iowa “2A” tournament, as Andrew Austin climbs the ladder and throws it home with a little help.

Once Sioux Falls Washington’s Brooklyn Harpe takes off, good luck catching her as she goes coast to coast helping the Warriors to a Class “AA” title.

And our top play of the week goes to South Dakota State’s Paige Meyer, almost defying gravity with this reverse layup that falls in to help the Jackrabbits move onto the Summit League Title game.

And those are your plays of the week.

