Mentoring Moment: Long-time mentor takes pride in work with kids

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Troy Weber has been a mentor for several years but was only paired with Jared Oberg last year. In that year, Troy and Jared have become pretty good friends.

“Getting involved in the community and trying to make a difference is super important,” Weber said.

“I get interested in what subjects he’s in, what he’s liking, what he doesn’t like,” Weber said.

Jared says Troy does a great job at being one of his good friends.

“We just talk a lot about what’s going on in his life and always trying to keep him upbeat,” Weber said.

Growing up is tough, but with each successive generation, it seems the stresses are greater and the challenges increase.

Jared says Troy has helped him come out of his shell, and that is because having a friend like Troy makes it easier for him to make other friends.

“It helps me sometimes when I talk to somebody and play games and stuff with somebody,” said Jared.

Troy says one of the reasons he is a mentor is because he knows there is a need in this community right now, and he couldn’t stand by and not do something to help.

“I think it’s important to give back to the community. There are so many kids who are waiting in line for a mentor right now,” he said.

