Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

MN DOT issues no travel advisory in SW Minnesota

Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a...
Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a no travel advisory in southwestern Minnesota.(MN Dept. of Transportation)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for all state highways and Interstate 90 in Rock, Nobles, Cottonwood, and Jackson County in southcentral and the southwest corner of Minnesota. Strong winds are creating blowing and drifting snow, significantly reducing visibility.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
House Bill 1090 passed with relative ease. Along its journey to being signed, there was support...
HB 1090 signed into law, some landowners concerned
Ambulance
Fatal two-car crash reported east of Britton
Dusty Johnson wins; fends off third party challenger
SD Rep. introduces bill closing loopholes for able-bodied SNAP recipients
Liza Burke, a senior at the University of Georgia, was diagnosed with a brain abnormality...
College student suffers brain bleed on spring break in Mexico

Latest News

Proposal for artwork at the downtown Sioux Falls parking ramp.
Sioux Falls parking ramp art proposals
Photo courtesy National Weather Service
Officials confirm weekend tornado in McPherson County
Kingsbury County sees flash flooding early Friday morning
Photo: Pixabay
Cristobal remnants bring thunderstorms, flooding to Midwest
Power outages across southeastern South Dakota after severe weather impacts several counties