MN DOT issues no travel advisory in SW Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued a No Travel Advisory for all state highways and Interstate 90 in Rock, Nobles, Cottonwood, and Jackson County in southcentral and the southwest corner of Minnesota. Strong winds are creating blowing and drifting snow, significantly reducing visibility.

Motorists are advised not to travel in these areas until conditions improve.

No travel advised means that the roadway has deteriorated and/or visibility has been reduced to the point that it is very dangerous to travel; there are reports of intermittent whiteout conditions; and, some weather conditions can be severe enough that road treatments, such as salt or sand, are not effective.

