Perfect Dakota Valley looks to continue streak in state tournament

A lot of the team still remembers their last loss two years ago, and they’re using it as motivation.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Class “A”, the team with the target on it’s back is Dakota Valley. The Panthers haven’t lost since their semi-final game against Sioux Valley two years ago. Since then, they’ve gone on a history winning streak and breaking the Class “A” record.

That winning streak currently sits at 50 games. But a lot of the team still remembers that loss two years ago, and they’re using it as motivation to keep playing hard even if it’s been quite a while since they lost.

“There’s still a lot of kids on this team that were on that team two years ago. We had a talk today with our kids about keeping that same fire, that same passion and hunger to try and finish this thing, and we’ll see what happens.” Dakota Valley Head Coach Jason Kleis said.

“A lot of us took it and used it to work harder. I think that was a big part of our last season, and helped us into this season. Hopefully we can go back and get a better taste in our mouth from the [Denny Sanford Premier Center].” Dakota Valley Senior Guard Isaac Bruns said.

