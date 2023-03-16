Avera Medical Minute
Rain turns to snow with coming cold front in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for the southeastern portions of our area. Rain and a light wintry mix will switch over to snow as a cold front moves through.

We’ve declared Thursday a First Alert Weather Day across the area as we’ll be tracking another round of moisture which will look to begin as rain for some but eventually turn into all snow. This is targeting southeastern South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota and Iowa to bring higher snowfall totals. Snowfall totals will range around 2 to 4 inches in Sioux Falls, but just to the southeast of town, we’ll see snowfall amounts increase to around 3 to 6 inches of snow. There will be sharp cutoffs northwest of Sioux Falls. Wind gusts around the region will be between 40 and 50 mph, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility. Be extra careful if you need to get out and drive during this storm!

Friday will be much colder, and the wind will remain strong once again. Areas of blowing snow will persist, and temperatures will fall to the teens and 20s for highs. Saturday will be just as cool and breezy. If you’re planning on heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Sioux Falls, bring layers. Wind chills will be near 0 degrees!

Next week, temperatures will begin to slowly warm up, with our next chance of precipitation arriving on Wednesday and Thursday.

