SDSU Women take on USC in NCAA Tournament on Friday

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SDSU Women’s Basketball team has been very successful this season, making it back to the NCAA Tournament for the eleventh time. Part of the reason for their success is that the team enjoys playing together and has great chemistry.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden is in Blacksburg, VA with the team previewing their first round matchup with USC on Friday.

Brookings resident outed as host of white supremacist podcast
A Vice article recently unmasked a 29-year-old from Brookings as a “Neo-Nazi Podcaster.”
Snow covered roads and poor visibility lead to the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation to issue a...
UPDATE: Road closures, no travel advisory to remain in effect in SW Minnesota overnight
