Sioux Falls City Council members hosting informal public meeting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, Sioux Falls residents will have an opportunity to get coffee and discuss city government issues with members of the City Council.

The “Coffee with City Councilors” event will be hosted at Leonardo’s Café in the Washington Pavilion from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. with Central District Member Curt Soehl and At-Large Member Rich Merkouris.

The event is meant to be a chance for residents to meet with Council members in a casual setting and discuss city government issues of concern.

Those who need ADA accommodations can contact the Human Relations Office beforehand at HumanRelations@siouxfalls.org.

